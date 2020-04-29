Rochester Public Library offers curbside pickup, limited delivery

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Public Library is making an effort to serve the community while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Beginning Wednesday, the library will offer cardholders curbside pickup of books, DVDs, audiobooks and more, according to a news release from Rochester Public Library.

Cardholders can put the items on hold through the library’s website or by calling 507-328-2300, the library said.

The library said items will be available within days of requesting them, and cardholders will get a notification to pickup the item curbside. Library staff will be available for curbside pickup between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, the release said.

“We know this service will be incredibly well-used," Library Director Audrey Betcher said in a news release. "We want everyone to be safe, so we’re following quarantine protocols developed at the national level."

According to the library, the pickup zone is located on 1st Avenue SE, adjacent to the library.

RPL said it is also offering limited delivery to people who are unable to leave their homes. The library said the "Homebound Delivery" service existed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now is has been extended to ensure vulnerable populations can access library materials. Individuals can schedule a delivery by calling 507-328-2300.

“We know how much people miss having access to library materials, and we can’t wait until we are able to reopen," Betcher said. "In the meantime, we hope this provides some help to our community members."