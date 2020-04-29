Rochester Public Schools one step closer to location for new middle school

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Schools is taking the next step in its project to open a new middle school.

After not getting city council approval for it's preferred location at Hart Farm in Southwest Rochester, the board has voted to approve the purchase of a site in Northwest Rochester, according to a news release from the district.

The location north of 65th Street NW is near the future intersection with 55th Avenue NW, the district said, and it includes 40 acres of land.

The district said it anticipates an annexation hearing by mid-June

“It’s unfortunate that the SW land annexation was denied, but we are eager to continue working with the City on the NW land annexation," Superintendent Michael Muñoz said in the news release. "We feel confident that we will be able to navigate the process in order to break ground by October 2020.”

The district said the board decided to purchase the land in part due to city sewer and road connections, purchase price, walkability and more.

Rochester Public Schools said construction will begin in October for the school to open to students in September 2022.