Trump says he won’t extend social distancing guidelines

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says the federal government's coronavirus social distancing guidelines will be "fading out" when they expire on Thursday and states pivot to reopening.

The administration says the guidance issued 45 days ago has been incorporated into recommendations given to states on how they can begin the process of gradually reopening their economies.

The news comes on a day that brought hopeful signs on a new treatment along with grim economic numbers. The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter.

By KEVIN FREKING and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

