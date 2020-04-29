Windy & cool today; brighter and warmer days are ahead

Cooler air is blowing into the region today on the backside of the potent storm system that swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley on Tuesday, making for a blustery and unsettled Wednesday in the area. We'll have spotty light rain showers through much of the morning with spots of drizzle. Breaks of sunshine are expected for the afternoon, but north winds will remain rather strong, occasionally reaching 40 miles per hour while high temperatures will only be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

High pressure moving in from the west will bring brighter, quieter weather for Thursday with seasonably mild high temperatures in the mid 60s. Northwest winds tomorrow will be quite a bit lighter than the raw winds we're dealing with today, mainly around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

A weak disturbance will graze the area to the north Friday, bringing a slight chance of light rain showers late in the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

The weekend looks rather pleasant with plenty of mild sunshine expected. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 70s with just a slight chance of afternoon showers mainly in the south part of the area. Sunday will be drier with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.