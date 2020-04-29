Windy overnight; Sunny and mild conditions Thursday

Windy conditions will continue through the overnight hours Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m for areas along and to the south of I-90 tonight. Winds will slowly calm after 7 p.m. Winds will be around 10-15 mph overnight into Thursday morning.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s and upper 30s tonight with clearing skies. Warmer temperatures will be back in the forecast for Thursday!

High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 60s Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy in the morning around 10-15 mph and slowly calm during the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows Thursday will be in the middle 40s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm back into the middle and upper 60s on Friday with partly cloudy skies.

The 70s return this weekend on Saturday with partly cloudy conditions. There is a chance for isolated showers late Saturday into early Sunday morning. Rainfall accumulations will be minor this weekend. Skies will clear Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s near 70-degrees.

Enjoy the warmth ahead!

Nick