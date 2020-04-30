COVID-19 IMPACTS: Restaurants and retailers reach customers in new ways

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With even more businesses now being given a green-light to begin reopening, owners and managers are needing to consider what that means for them.

Destination Medical Center brought together retailers, restaurants owners and key industry leaders Thursday for a digital discussion about reopening strategies.

This was the fourth “Road to Recovery - Navigating the Path to Economic Recovery,” webinar.

The presenters included:

Andrew Zimmern, TV personality, chef, writer, teacher and social justice advocate

Maureen Bausch, CEO, Bold North Associates

Svaar Vinji, owner and operator, Knight’s Chamber Clothiers, Rochester

Jennifer Becker and Erik Kleven, co-owners, Bleu Duck Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Lizzy Haywood, CEO, People’s Food Co-op

"How many weeks can we last, how do we take care of our employees and if we ever get to reopening, What does it look like?," stated Zimmern.

As Minnesota Governor Tim Walz continues to dial towards reopening businesses, many are looking at making changes.

"We have to get creative, we had to get creative after 9-11 to make people safe," Bausch added.

Safe and clean amid COVID-19 concerns looks different for every business.

"The customer now wants to know 'is the place spotless, has it been wiped down,'" Kleven said. "If your customers aren't safe. You don't have a business," added Bausch.

Keeping safety in mind restaurant owners need to figure out a way to put the customers at ease in a creative way, while bringing income.

"Menus embedded into a table in a IPad that the surface can be wiped. Disposable menus that are handed to guests in creative ways," Zimmern said.

Kleven and Becker say they changed their plans almost immediately at Bleu Duck Kitchen & Oyster Bar after the first stay at home order was announced. "We just thought we needed to be creative and we started our four week pop-up series of different styles of restaurants," he said.

Customers can expect this could be the new normal even after things open up fully.

"These changes will be permanent, I don't think we'll ever go back to exactly the way we were, but I think the changes are gonna be for the better," Bausch said.