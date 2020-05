ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A crash at about 10 o'clock Thursday night is blocking south bound lanes of Highway 52 in Rochester near Apache Mall.

It is not yet clear exactly how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

Traffic was diverted onto Salem Road SW as first responders worked the scene.

All lanes opened to traffic at about 10:35 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.