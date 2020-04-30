Karen Pence says Vice President didn’t know about Mayo Clinic’s mask policy until after he left

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Second Lady Karen Pence said Thursday morning that the Vice President did not know about Mayo Clinic's mask policy until after he left the hospital.

In an appearance on "Fox & Friends," the Second Lady said "as our medical experts have told us, wearing a mask prevents you from spreading disease. Knowing he doesn’t have COVID-19, he didn’t wear one."

"It was actually after he left Mayo Clinic that he found out they had a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask," she continued.

Her account contradicts what Mayo Clinic had tweeted during Vice President Pence's visit:

Mayo later deleted the tweet.

Vice President Pence told KTTC that he did not wear a mask because he frequently gets tested, and he wanted to look healthcare workers in the eye and say thank you.

The Second Lady also said that Mayo is doing "amazing research" with convalescent plasma therapy. The program involves using donated plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19, to treat people who currently have the virus.

"It may help patients recover more rapidly," Mayo says.