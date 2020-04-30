Minnesota reports 492 more COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 24 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, bringing the death toll to 343.

The Department said 83 percent of those who have died in the state from COVID-19 were 70 years old or older.

Minnesota Department of Health also reported a record 492 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, the largest jump in new cases the Department has reported in its daily update. The previous record was recorded on Wednesday, with 463 new cases.

Health officials said 5,136 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 2,172 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said 265 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The jump in new cases coincides with an increase in testing. MDH reported that about 70,276 tests have been completed in the state, including a jump of 3,532 new completed tests reported on Thursday.

Department officials said they expect the number of new confirmed cases to continue to rise as testing increases.

The Department said 365 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, and 130 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's 34 more people hospitalized not in the ICU, and 11 more people in the ICU than MDH reported on Wednesday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.