Olmsted County Juvenile Detention Center closing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- the 16-bed Olmsted County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) is shutting down due to decreasing youth incarceration rates.

That information comes from a news release Thursday afternoon. The facility had been operating for 22 years.

The county says the facility's population had been on a downward trend over the last five years, and it was serving more juveniles from counties other than Olmsted.

County officials are also citing financial strain, including from the COVID-19 pandemic as a factor in shutting it down.

The two remaining juveniles who had been staying at the JDC have now been taken to Dakota County.

The 11 full-time JDC employees are being given the opportunity to transition to other roles within the county while maintaining their same salary.

The County has not yet determined what it will do with the JDC building.