Quiet and mild weekend

As we approach the first weekend in May, temperatures will be absolutely gorgeous Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the middle and lower 70s with partly cloudy Friday and mostly sunny skies this weekend. There will be a chance for a spotty shower or two Friday afternoon, but other than that we are dry and quiet through the weekend!

May Averages:

May really begins our climb to "summer-like" conditions. The average high in Rochester to start the month is 64-degrees and the average high to end the month is near 73-degrees. We'll have above average temperatures this weekend before cooler weather settles in next week. Highs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are expected in the middle and upper 50s.

Almost all of the eastern portion of the country will experience "below-normal" conditions for the first week of May. High temperatures will stay near 60-degrees but overnight lows could still drop down into the middle and upper 30s next week!

Rain Chances:

The only threat in the near future would be late Friday afternoon. Showers will be extremely scattered and isolated Friday afternoon and evening. Little to no rainfall accumulations are expected. The best chance will be Monday and Tuesday of next week. Currently looking at a 40% chance on Monday and a 60% chance for rain on Tuesday.

Nick