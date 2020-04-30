Rochester woman brings smiles using paint and old firewood

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- One Rochester woman has turned old, ashy, firewood that sits in her front yard into vibrant art with the goal of bringing hope during an uncertain time.

Karen Orbeck has been following the state's stay-at-home guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was inspired by the hearts and other art see has seen in windows. While looking outside one day, she thought realized old wood would make the perfect canvas.

"Garbage men have gone by and honked and neighbors have stopped by and said, oh I can't wait to see what's coming next," Orbeck said. "It feels good to know that you are doing a little bit of something to cheer people up."

Orbeck said neighborhood children have been also leaving her their own special chalk notes at the end of her driveway.

She said people have been reaching out to her with suggestions on what they think should be painted next.