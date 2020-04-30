BREAKING: Walz extends stay-at-home order until May 18, allows curbside pickup for retail stores

On our news app? Click here to view the live video!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced he is extending the state's stay-at-home order until May 18.

The order was previously set to end on Monday.

At a news conference on Thursday, Walz said Minnesota has saved lives and bought critical time during the stay-at-home order and increased testing capacity.

“From building out critical hospital capacity to launching a landmark testing strategy, Minnesota has made meaningful progress in preparing for the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Walz said in a news release. “Minnesotans have made this possible by staying home and holding down the rate of infection. But now is not the time for sudden movements. There’s more work to be done, and we need to keep this virus at a simmer, not a boil. Our action today prioritizes the safety of Minnesotans while taking cautious, strategic steps toward getting people safely back to work.”

Walz also said he strongly encourages all Minnesotans to wear a mask at all times when leaving their homes to any place where social distancing is difficult.

Also on Thursday, Walz said beginning May 4, retail businesses and other non-critical businesses can start offering curbside pick-up.

In the news release, Walz said businesses must:

Develop and publicly post a plan for how to open safely.

Use online payment whenever possible.

Employees and customers should wear masks and protective equipment.

In curbside pick-up scenarios, social distancing guidelines apply. If possible, customers should not leave their vehicle.

In delivery scenarios, items should be deposited outside a customer’s residence.

Walz said Minnesotans should continue to telework when possible, wear face masks in public and screen for symptoms regularly.

“Listening to Minnesota business and labor leaders on how to ensure the safety of workers and customers is at the core of our decision-making process,” said Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove in the news release. “Today’s announcement is the right next step to help more Minnesotans safely return to work and to reopen more businesses to get our economy ramping up again.”