WORKER SAFETY: Food worker union calls for additional safety measures

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union sent a three page letter to the National Governors Association and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Thursday highlighting the need for worker safety being kept in mind while trying to reopen meat processing plants. The union, which represents more than 250,000 workers in the industry, said it is critical that CDC and OSHA guidelines be followed.

Marc Perrone, International President says, "President Trump’s executive order now mandates that they continue to do so, without any language that ensures their safety. Let me be clear, the best way to protect America’s food supply, to keep these plants open, is to protect America’s meatpacking workers."

The letter also called for additional safety measures be ensured for workers. Those measures include: enforcing physical distancing, providing respirators for the workers, on-site testing, mandatory paid quarantine, and worker protection from retaliation due to workers speaking out about their health or the working conditions.

The full letter can be found here.