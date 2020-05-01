Airlines roll out new requirements for passengers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With air travel still down during this pandemic, airlines are looking to ease passengers concerns when it comes to flying.

Rochester International Airport Executive Director John Reed.

"Yesterday about 150,000 people nationwide flew. That’s off from 2.5 million the same day last year," said John Reed Rochester International Airport Executive Director.

Starting this month, Delta, Frontier and JetBlue will require passengers wear face masks while their flight crews already do.

Delta posted this message on twitter Thursday.

Reed said he's not shocked at these new safety precautions.

"I think what you're witnessing is a change in the industry and all the airlines are rolling out safety measures for passengers," Reed said. "We will work hand and glove with the airlines. I think it is a great safety measure and I think it will instill confidence in passengers and hopefully see them return to the sky."

With safety in mind, RST has already been thinking about how to ease passengers mind during this pandemic with extra cleaning. Also, ordering new Plexiglas to go up.

As many states begin to lift stay at home orders, airports and airlines hope to return to some form of normalcy.

"We are gonna assess what they're doing and see if this plays into our requirements are here at the airport," Reed stated.

"Our goal is to provide a nice seamless approach to this for our customers, and if that means we wear masks great,” Reed added.

Reed said RST will work with their airlines to figure out a smooth transition as many begin to take flights.