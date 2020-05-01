BCA probing Willmar incident that left 1 dead, officer injured

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says one man was killed and a Willmar officer was seriously injured in an early morning incident.

The BCA says Willmar police responded to a domestic incident early Friday.

An officer suffered multiple knife wounds and was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

A man died at the scene. At one point an officer discharged a stun gun, and the BCA says it's unknown whether any officers used a firearm.

It's unclear whether the man was struck by the stun gun or gunfire.

A woman at the home was also injured and released from the hospital.