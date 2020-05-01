Breezy and warmer today; a bright, mild weekend is ahead

We're starting the month of May on a warm note as mild air blows into the region ahead of a weak storm system and its associated cold front. We'll have thin clouds through the morning with a few midday rain showers possible across the area. Skies will clear later in the day with gusty south winds working to warm temperatures into the low and mid-70s which is about ten degrees above the seasonal average for May Day. South winds will occasionally reach 25 miles per hour in the midday and afternoon. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible around sunset this evening as a cold front pushes through the region. At this point, we'll see just a few brief showers and severe weather isn't likely. Skies will clear later tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower 50s.

Saturday will feature plenty of warm sunshine although thin clouds will spill into the area from the south for a portion of the afternoon as a weak storm system grazes our area to the south. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 70s with a northwest breeze around 10 to 20 mph.

High pressure will glide through the region for Sunday and we'll enjoy even sunnier weather with high temperatures in the lower 70s and a slight west breeze.

Our weather pattern will change promptly next week as the first of several rain chances rolls in on Monday with the arrival of a large storm system from the west. Showers will slowly build in throughout the day with increasing clouds and high temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the lower 60s.

Tuesday is looking gray and breezy with periods of rain and temperatures will be a bit chilly for May standards with mid and upper 50s expected in our area.

A few showers will be possible next Wednesday as that storm system begins to pull away from the region. Expect gusty winds and occasional sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

A late week storm system will bring shower chances back for late Thursday and perhaps early Friday morning with occasional sunshine in the area and high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The preliminary outlook for Mother's Day weekend features cooler than normal weather with a slight chances of rain on Saturday. High temperatures will likely only be in the 50s over that weekend.