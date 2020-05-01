COVID-19 behind the numbers

Minn. (KTTC) - Friday the Minnesota Department of Health announced 28 new deaths from COVID-19 making the total 371 with 5,730 confirmed cases, but there are more to these numbers.

Of the 5,730 cases reported on Friday, almost 40 percent no longer need to be isolated. The 371 deaths represent 6 percent of cases in Minnesota.

When it comes to where people are exposed, the highest number other than unknown is congregate care facilities at 23 percent with community being the next highest at 15 percent.

When it comes to getting the virus, age doesn't play as big of a role as you would think. From 20-70 years old cases are almost completely split. 20-29 year olds make up 15 percent of cases, 30-39 year olds have 18 percent, 40-49 is 15 percent as well, 50-59 is 16 percent, 60-69 is 12 percent and 70 plus takes up 20 percent of confirmed cases.

Now, when you look at deaths in Minnesota related to COVID-19 age plays a huge role. As experts have said all along, 65 years old and up are most vulnerable. 82 percent of deaths have come from patients that are 70 year old and up.

All of these numbers come from the Minnesota Department of Health as of May 1st.