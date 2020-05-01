COVID-19 CONCERNS: Dairy industry trying to survive another setback

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - After several years of low prices, dairy farmers have been struggling to break even.

It is an even bigger gut punch with this coming as prices were just beginning to go up.

"Coronoavirus hit and it affected dairy demand once schools, bars and restaurants shut down," said dairy farmer Dave Scheevel.

After many years of bad prices for dairy farmers, the complications added by coronavirus is making difficult for some to continue their operations.

"Seeing this come is like getting hit between the eyes," said Scheevel. "If it lasts very long, it will put an incredible strain on the dairy industry and the rest of ag."

However, dairy farmers in our area have been more fortunate than others across the country.

"I think what saves us at my co-op but also here in the Midwest is that we make a lot of cheese and manufactured goods," said the dairy farmer.

Yet some co-ops are forcing farmers to do the unthinkable.

"It's not for the lack of demand but the lack of processing capacity," Scheevel explains. "There has been some milk that has had to be dumped out because of that. That brings prices down."

That is not the case everywhere.

"None of our farmers, because of our production diversity, have had to reduce their production of milk or dump milk," said Guy Huus, CEO of Plainview Milk Products Co-op.

Many operations remain concerned about the future even with the addition of federal aid.

"It's all going to help but if this goes very long, it's going to be tough even with that assistance," said Scheevel.

They hope restaurants open up again soon, if they too can also survive the shutdown.

"It's amazing what that trickle effect really is," said Huus.

"The uncertainty is the biggest part right now," Scheevel said. "We're keeping our fingers crossed."

The Plainview milk products co-op has vigilantly monitored its workers for any coronavirus signs. Fortunately, those who have shown symptoms have tested negative.