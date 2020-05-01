Factoring in the outdoors when reopening for business

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Businesses, especially those dealing with the outdoors, are working hard on plans to safely reopen in the next few weeks.

To help do that, Destination Medical Center has been gathering experts in a series of online conversations series this week.

It's not just bars or restaurants with patios, there can be a lot riding on large public gatherings and festivals where changes now have to be made.

"We now see even a greater perspective from people saying how important the parks are and those public open spaces are," said Mike Nigbur, Rochester Park and Forestry Division Head. "Whether it's your street areas or your trail corridors or the parks in your neighborhood."

During this pandemic, sanitizing public spaces has been a big priority in stopping the virus and will continue to be a concern moving forward.

"Right before COVID, our organization was about three weeks away from launching a new 'Clean and Safe Ambassador' program for downtown Rochester," said Karli McElroy, Rochester Downtown Alliance Placemaking Senior Director. "This program would feature cleaning and safety ambassadors in the downtown that would regularly wipe down and sanitize surfaces."

Distancing is another concern.

"Could you close down some streets around a city park, create some more space within that park for people to spread out," said McElroy. "I know our organization has thought about do you allow maybe a restaurant to do some sort of pop-up within that park and then you mark out different socially distant tables and chairs."

The viability of popular summer festivals and events like the Minnesota State Fair remains up in the air.

"Where not at a point where we have to absolutely declare one way or another," said Jerry Hammer, Minnesota State Fair General Manager. "We're continuing to plan on a fair, where also looking at an alternative situation, whatever that might be fair or no fair, we'll be ready for either. But for now, there's no compelling reason to many any announcement to to make a decision before we have to. In these kinds of decisions, you really don't want to make them until you absolutely need to."

Hammer says they should have an idea whether the state fair will go on or not by late spring or early summer.

If you area interested in watching Friday's webinar, click here.