Graham Arena Complex Undergoes Renovation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Olmsted County has big plans for the Graham Arena Complex. The County is redeveloping the entire fairgrounds, and Phase One of that project is renovating the biggest hockey facility in Rochester.

"Just within the Graham Arena Complex, well over $2 Million of improvements that are coming down the pipe," said Graham Arena Manager Bob Montrose. "It's going to be an exciting thing not only for our hockey kids and user groups, but dry floor event users and really the community as a whole."

Not only will the facility get a face-lift, but the bones of the facility will be strengthened as well. New bleachers are coming to Graham Arena One, and new refrigeration plants will keep the ice in Graham One and Two in tip-top shape.

"We're going to be so much more efficient -- from the lighting, to refrigeration, all the way through the entire cycle of expenditures a lot of folks don't see," Montrose said.

The most apparent visual change hockey fans in Rochester will see is the brand new retractable bleachers that will come to Graham One.

"It's going to have some neat features to those, some front row seating that we haven't seen before, so that will be exciting," said Montrose. "This is a 50+ year old building, so there's a lot of history and heritage to it, and I think we're going to preserve what we've had and where we've come from, and now we're going to sparkle it up a lot."

The complex is closed due to the COVID-19 situation, but the coronavirus has provided construction crews with what they need the most: time.

"The schedule was so tight. There was really no room for error," said Montrose. "Some of the concrete pours were happening the day before dry floor events, so now with [the current situation] it's made it a lot better for our construction crews to come in, to do the work, to do it properly, and to have the time to really get to it."

In addition to the big upgrades, Montrose tells KTTC the facility will get new a paint job and improvements to the locker rooms and the lobby area, and a resurfaced parking lot.