 Skip to Content

Highway 52 crash near Apache Mall was due to intoxicated driving, state patrol says

10:35 am Minnesota News, Top Stories
Highway 52 crash_WEB

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester woman is being charged with second-degree DWI after a crash on Highway 52 that blocked the southbound lanes.

Around 10 Thursday night, 69-year-old Dana Beckenbaugh was driving east on Salem Road. State Patrol said she went off the road, struck a guardrail, and ended up in the middle of the highway.

State Patrol said that traffic was rerouted around the crash scene, and roads were reopened shortly after midnight.

Byron Tollefson

Related Articles

Skip to content