Highway 52 crash near Apache Mall was due to intoxicated driving, state patrol says

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester woman is being charged with second-degree DWI after a crash on Highway 52 that blocked the southbound lanes.

Around 10 Thursday night, 69-year-old Dana Beckenbaugh was driving east on Salem Road. State Patrol said she went off the road, struck a guardrail, and ended up in the middle of the highway.

State Patrol said that traffic was rerouted around the crash scene, and roads were reopened shortly after midnight.