Mild and breezy conditions this weekend

A cold front will move across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa overnight Friday into Saturday morning. This frontal boundary will shift winds to the northwest on Saturday. Winds will be gusty through the evening Saturday.

Sustained wind speeds will be around 10-20 mph out of the northwest on Saturday. Wind gusts could reach near 25-30 mph at times during the afternoon. Wind speeds will slowly calm overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Even with northwesterly winds, temperatures Saturday should still warm into the lower 70s for highs.

High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the area with partly sunny skies. Winds finally calm overnight with lows in the lower 50s and upper 40s Saturday night. Temperatures will sit steady in the middle and lower 70s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west around 5-15 mph.

Rain chances remain in the forecast early next week. The main threat will be Monday into Tuesday. Accumulating rainfall looks likely Monday night through Tuesday evening. Scattered showers will be possible again Wednesday morning and on Friday night week.

Have a great weekend!

Nick