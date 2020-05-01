Minnesota reports 594 more COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 28 more people have died form COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 371.

State health officials said 82 percent of those who have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota have been 70 years old or older, while just 20 percent of confirmed cases have been among people in that age range.

MDH also reported on Friday that 594 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

This is the largest increase in cases the Department has reported in its daily update, surpassing the previous single-day record of 492 cases reported on Thursday.

MDH said a total of 5,730 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 2,282 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated. That's 110 more people who no longer need to be isolated than reported on Thursday.

Health officials reported that 269 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County, and 8 people have died. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The increase in new cases coincides with an increase in testing. MDH reported a record 4,553 more tests completed in Friday's update, and said about 74,829 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date.

Department officials said they expect the number of new confirmed cases to continue to rise as testing increases.

Health officials said 369 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, and 118 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

