N Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears in public amid health rumors

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in public for the first time in 20 days after his absence triggered global rumors that he may be seriously ill.

The Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that he attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang with other senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

State media published several photos of Kim at the factory, smiling as he looks around the facilities and cuts a red ribbon.

Speculation about his health swirled after he missed the April 15 birthday celebration for his late grandfather.

The possibility of high-level instability raised troubling questions about the future of the secretive, nuclear-armed state that has been steadily building an arsenal.

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press