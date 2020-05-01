Rochester brewery hopes to carry on legacy of closed juice bar

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester brewery has started offering raw juices with the goal of preserving the legacy of a recently closed juice bar.

Forager Brewery owner Annie Henderson frequented Tonic Juice bar often. Their variety of unique in-house made raw juices were popular among Mayo employees and area residents.

Difficult circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic, forced Tonic to close permanently in April.

Henderson started carrying Tonic juices at Forager in the winter, but when she found out they were closing, she decided to see how she could help.

"We bought all of our equipment from Tonic, we were super sad when they closed but we wanted to carry on their legacy of juices," Henderson said.

The Forager juices are made from all raw vegetables and fruits. They launched this week and are available to order online.

Henderson says she has tried new approaches to stay afloat during the pandemic. Through her efforts, she was able to bring back 34 full-time employees.

In addition to juices, customers can order take and bake pizza and beer, and meal kits. She says the community has been very supportive.

Customers then receive their orders via curbside pick-up.