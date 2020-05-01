Rochester cancels early summer events including 4th of July celebration

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In a news release Friday afternoon, City of Rochester leaders announced the suspension of "all programming and large-scale events" in or on city grounds or facilities through July 8.

The cancellations include all Fourth of July celebrations, including parades, concerts, and fireworks.

The city says it made the decision as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Other cancellations include the first few Rochester Civic Music/Riverside Concerts and all sports leagues and tournaments.

This year's Rochesterfest has already been canceled.