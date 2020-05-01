Walz signs executive order allowing food trucks to operate at highway rest stops

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order allowing food trucks to operate at up to six highway rest stops in the state.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the order is effective immediately upon approval by the Minnesota Executive Council.

"As many restaurants across the United States have closed, restrictions pertaining to commercial activities at highway rest areas have restricted fresh food options for truck drivers operating in Minnesota," the news release said. "Executive Order 20-49 will provide an additional option for truck drivers, who play a critical role in supporting the supply chain and depend on eating their meals on the road."