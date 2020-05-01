WEDDING CANCELLATIONS: Couples come to terms with postponing the big day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Brides and grooms across the country are facing a tough decision: to wed or to wait? While preparing for the day they say "I do," most couples worry about what the weather, but in 2020, canceling or postponing the big day is a choice that many couples are facing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our initial date was June 6th of this year," Emily Jansen said. "Everything was planned and ready to go."

Until just a week or two ago. That's when Emily, and her fiance Kyle Knutson, decided to postpone their wedding. The pair had been planning for it since their engagement last March.

"Seating charts was all we pretty much had left," Jansen said with a laugh.

Now, they'll wait another year.

"I think for us it really came down to the fact that we wanted really want everyone we invited to be there. We have a few friends that did the COVID-19 style wedding and it was really great and super nice and everyone had their own unique spin on it and it was really cool to see that," Jansen said. "But I think for us, it really came down to the fact that we wanted all of our friends and family to be there and that big celebration was more of a priority than that small intimate one."

Both Emily and Kyle work as nurses at Mayo Clinic. Jansen working on the ICU floor and Knutson in patient dialysis. Being on the front lines of the pandemic, both wanted to be cautious when it comes to the health of their loved ones.

"It really just came down to the safety of everyone," Jansen said. "Just because we are so in the middle of everything, it just made it an easier decision per say," Jansen continued.

Jansen and Knutson let their friends and family with a post on social media that they were postponing the big day. The high school sweethearts also plan to send out "postpone the date cards."

"One of our really good friends took our pictures in our scrubs in front of Mayo and we're going to send out postpone the date cards," Jansen said.

Luckily for Jansen and Knutson, actually postponing the wedding day went relatively smoothly. They plan to tie the knot June 5th, 2021.

"All off our vendors were super accommodating and it will be nice to just pick up where we left off," Jansen said.

"I don't think we suffered financially at all," Knuston said. "I think that was another reason why we postponed, we would have felt we would have suffered financially if we didn't have everyone we wanted there."

Meanwhile, it wasn't as smooth sailing for Tim Johns and Emily Churchill.

"We waited as long as we could and we wanted it to still happen and hoped that it could still happen," Johns said. "And now we are being punished that we waited too long."

Joining the masses of couples rearranging plans for the big day -- and even sharing the same original wedding date as Jansen and Knutson -- Johns and Churchill were even more disappointed when they struggled to get a refund from their venue.

"We reached out to them and they basically said the order is until the [May] 18th and that's it," Johns said. "And if you decide to cancel at this time, you owe us all in full."

The bill totaling to more than $4,500.

"The photographer is actually a close friend and shes been really good," Johns said. "The DJ, gave us lots of warnings and updates, we will be out a deposit, not a ton, but its still money. But the venue specifically, they are asking that if you decide to cancel before its actually closed per regulation by the government that we have to pay in full. Right now we have a deposit in $1,000 that we don't get back at this time. But, if they can be quote open than we will be out $4,500 and we will have to pay them."

Not having the wedding they originally dreamed off -- and being out thousands, is a hard pill to swallow.

"Uncertainty hurts, but uncertainty and having to pay for things that you don't get service for...that's worse," Johns said.

As of right now, the couple doesn't have a definite wedding date, or what the day will look like. Nonetheless, Johns and his fiance look forward to the day when they will officially become husband and wife.

"We were excited for this day to come and now we will find another day to be excited for," Johns said.