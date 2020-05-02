COVID-19 CONCERNS: Rochester farmer and businessman faces struggles on both fronts

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - All businesses have been struggling, especially new ones such as Apples R Us.

"We're the only distillery in Rochester and we're the first one with this Minnesota Farm, Winery and Distillery license," said apple farmer Jay Clark.

The distillery makes a moonshine, honey crisp rum and caramel apple latte but are having trouble getting it out on shelves.

"We're trying to sell but it's difficult with the bars and restaurants closed," said Clark. "We're not able to do tastings so that people can try it. I don't know, it's just going to be a matter of survival of the fittest I think."

The orchard and distillery is a seasonal project for Jay and his wife, Tammy.

"We have no income coming in right now so we're kinda limited on last year's income," said Clark.

He hopes things return to normal by September for his apple farm but his other businesses have been suffering recently, such as his towing company out of Owatonna who failed to receive a PPP loan.

"We're open," Clark said. "We have employees on but there's not a lot of business out there."

In addition to everything going on the farm, Apples R Us hope to have a race car this year ready on the track, that is when the season begins.

"Haven't been able to turn a wheel," laments Clark. "Maybe in June Deer Creek Speedway and Chateau Speedway in Lansing will open back up and we can get back to racing."

Not just for Apples R Us but also their sponsor, Morton Buildings.

"They're a wonderful sponsor," said Clark. "We need to get out there and race our sponsors logo on our car so they get value."

Apples R Us expect their trees to bloom in the coming weeks. Its setup allows them to process other farms apples as well.