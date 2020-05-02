Fire causes damage to NW Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester family is left without a house after a fire engulfed their home Saturday night.

A little before 5 p.m. Rochester Fire Department crew came to battle the fire at the home on 2nd Street SW.

Three people live inside the home and were outside before fire crews arrived and were able to rescue a cat.

Battalion Chief Chris Bailey says they were able to put out the flames, but needed Rochester Public Utilities to help.

"There was energized lines that were attached to the house in the area where the fire was actively burning," NAME "To protect the house and the firefighter we called RPU to disconnect power at the pole to make it as safe as possible."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.