Iowa reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths



IOWA (KTTC) -- Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 757 new COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths Saturday.

The state now has 8,641 COVID-19 cases. 175 Iowans have died from the virus, while more than 3,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Currently there are 353 people hospitalized due to the virus.

Of the new deaths reported Saturday, one was a Polk County resident, one was a Tama County resident, one was a Woodbury County resident and two deaths were reported in Linn County.

