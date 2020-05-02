MercyOne resumes select electives with enhanced safety precautions

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- MercyOne North Iowa is resuming certain elective surgeries.

As one of the largest hospitals in the state, MercyOne says its resuming "select critical services and elective surgeries to provide clinically necessary care for the health and well-being of area patients."

"People need to know it is safe to seek essential treatment. MercyOne North Iowa is enhancing safety precautions already in place in order to resume select surgeries, procedures and other critical services as we remain committed to providing the safe, excellent care we know our patients and communities need,” said Rod Schlader, president, MercyOne North Iowa. “We are taking a thoughtful, phased approach to resuming select services and are following CDC and state COVID-19 guidance to provide a safe environment for patients and colleagues."

The hospital says that these returning services come with enhanced safety measures. One of the bigger changes: anyone entering into a MercyOne facility will be required to wear a mask.

Other safety precautions include:

Pre-appointment phone screening for all patients.

Everyone entering the building must be wearing a mask before being screened for symptoms.

No visitors are permitted in any area of the hospital, clinics, outpatient areas or emergency department.

The following exemptions could be made regarding visitation on a case-by-case basis: Children admitted to the hospital, maternity units, patients receiving end-of-life care as determined by medical professionals. For approved exemptions, only one visitor per patient is permitted, who must be: 18 or older, either immediate family member, power of attorney, guardians or patient representatives. Healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory or fever.



Patients will also be tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours of the procedure.