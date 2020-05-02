Minnesota reports 24 new deaths related to COVID-19

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 506 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths on Saturday.

In total, there are 6,228 cases in the state of Minnesota. The death toll is now at 395. Out of the 24 deaths reported on Saturday, 21 were from long term care facilities.

Currently there are 389 Minnesotans hospitalized because of the virus. 135 are in intensive care.

Of the new cases reported Saturday, 13 are in Olmsted County, four Rice County, two in Goodhue County, one in Fillmore County, one in Wabasha County and one in Winona County.

