Miracle on Ice Team Played at Graham Arena

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Graham Arena One was the first indoor ice facility in Rochester built in 1968. Prior to that, the Mayo Civic Auditorium was used for High School Hockey.

Friday, Montrose pointed out one of the pictures in the Graham Arena Complex lobby when Team USA's "The Miracle on Ice' squad played a Russian farm team in an exhibition game on January 5th, 1980 just two months prior to the '80 Olympic Games in Lake Placid.

Rochester's Eric Strobel was on TEAM USA he played high school hockey at Mayo. Head Coach Herb Brooks played for the Rochester Mustangs back in the day, so that was the connection for the team coming to Rochester playing at Graham Arena.

"It says the played before a packed house of 2,400 people," Montrose said. "You can even see in some of these pictures the striping, some of the old history of Graham Arena and just the packed house."