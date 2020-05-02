Pleasant and breezy weekend; Cooler weather on the way next week

Saturday saw beautiful, but blustery, conditions around the region and we are looking to see more of the same on the way for Sunday.

Tonight, winds will remain blustery out of the northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts near 20 mph at times. Clouds will decrease throughout the evening, leaving mostly clear skies overnight with temperatures dipping back into the mid 40s.

Another pleasant and windy day is on tap for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph at times.

A cold front will pull through the region during Sunday's midday, with will cool temperatures in our area for much of the week ahead.

High temperatures will only manage the upper 50s on Monday with partly sunny skies. Clouds will build during the afternoon with a chance for evening and overnight rain showers. Rain and isolated afternoon thunderstorms continue into Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s.

A few showers may linger into the Wednesday morning commute, with partly cloudy conditions expected for a majority of the day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s. Sunshine continues into Thursday with temperatures near 60 degrees. Friday looks mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon showers and highs in the mid 50s.

Seasonably cool temperatures continue into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s on Saturday with partly sunny skies.