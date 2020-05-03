Minnesota reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 435 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths Sunday.

In total, there are 6,663 cases in the state of Minnesota. The death toll is ta 419. 21 of the 24 deaths reported Sunday occurred in long term care facilities.

Overall, just under 1,200 Minnesotans have been hospitalized from the virus. Currently, 373 are hospitalized and 155 people in intensive care.

Locally, 11 new cases were reported in Olmsted County, two new cases in Rice County and one new case in Waseca County.