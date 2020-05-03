Tesla birthday parade for a Rochester sweet 16

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Throughout the stay-at-home order, many Minnesotans are thinking of unique ways to support and celebrate each other while social distancing.

On Sunday, a Mayo High School student received a birthday surprise he'll never forget.

Sam Kalina celebrated his sweet 16, and when he stepped outside his house he was shocked to see a to a parade of cars.

"Well, it's my birthday and a bunch of friends and family friends came to celebrate I guess, very surprised," Sam said.

Some of drivers were behind the wheels of luxury cars.

Michelle Kalina, Sam's mother, organized the event.

"You know, it's his 16th birthday. And we're all obviously in quarantine. So I was trying to think about a way that I can make it special. I am part of Minnesota's Tesla's Club and I drive a Tesla, and I am apart of Tesla Diva's group. And I put a shout out [in the groups] on 'what do you think we could do?' And they said we could do a parade," Michelle said.

Egle Iellici, a Tesla driver, rode down from Minneapolis.

"There is this wonderful initiative that there is to help celebrate people's birthday. And so we come out, we do parade we get together, we enjoy the day, and we bring some cheers in time of pandemic," Iellici said.

Bringing those cheers was accomplished.

"It's nice to know that these people all came here for me, even from Minneapolis," Sam said.

Sam also celebrates his birthday with his older sister Sydney who lives out of state.

As the Kalina family celebrates, Peter Kalina, Sam's father shares this message.

"We're living in really unprecedented times but we really have to try to be a little bit more innovative and creative, as we continue to celebrate milestones of all types," Peter said.