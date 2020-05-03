Well below normal temperatures expected this week

We enjoyed yet another beautiful day across the upper Midwest today, unfortunately much cooler weather is on the way for an extended period of time.

Tonight, pleasant conditions remain with clear skies and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Winds will lighten up throughout the evening and be out of the northeast at 3-8 mph.

High pressure will be in control of the region Monday as it pushes further east, bringing much cooler temperatures in the upper 50s. By the afternoon, clouds begin to build as out next weather maker pushes into the region. A chance for rain showers is possible during the overnight hours. Scattered showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected for Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Drier conditions return for the mid and late week as high pressure regains control of the region. Temperatures will take a run towards 60 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Sunshine continues into Friday with below normal temperatures in the mid 50s.

A few spotty showers may be possible on Saturday, otherwise expect to see sunny skies a majority of the day as highs climb into the upper 50s. Sunday will see temperatures in the mid 50s with partly sunny skies.