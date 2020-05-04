Carnival to resume cruises in summer when virus order ends

MIAMI (AP) -- Carnival Cruise Line is announcing it will start cruising again, from Florida and Texas, beginning in August.

The coronavirus pandemic forced a near total pause in the global cruise industry, and these journeys will be limited to domestic ports, with Miami, Cape Canaveral and Galveston, Texas selected because most guests can reach them by car.

The company says ships will not be cruising from Alaska, Hawaii and Australia through Aug. 31. The State Department began warning against cruise travel on March 8, and the CDC issued a no-sail order on March 14.

The order prompted several countries to reject cruise ships altogether.

