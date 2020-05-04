Cooler temps this week; rain chances move in tonight

The incredibly mild spell we've been enjoying so far this month is now officially over as a cooler air mass is moving into the region to start the workweek today. Sunshine will give way to thickening clouds as a storm system approaches from the Plains. After three consecutive days in the 70s to start the month of May, we'll have to settle for high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees with a brisk east breeze adding a slight chill to the air at times. High temperatures in the mid-60s would be more typical for early May. Shower chances with that upcoming storm system will roll in late this evening with rain continuing through tonight and overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tuesday is looking like the grayest, coolest day of the week with periods of light rain possible throughout the day with high temperatures only in the lower 50s, about ten to 15 degrees cooler than the seasonal average. At this point, rainfall totals won't be massive by any means with less than half an inch likely in most spots, but it still stands as the best chance for measurable rainfall during the week. Our rainfall deficit over the past few weeks stands at two inches, so this rain will definitely be a welcome sight.

A few spotty, light rain showers will be possible behind the departing storm system on Wednesday with occasional sunshine during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a brisk northwest breeze.

High pressure will bring drier weather for the end of the week while temperatures remain rather cool for this time of the year. Look for high temperatures in the upper 50s Thursday with mid-50s on Friday. Frost may become a concern for much of the area, especially early Friday when temperatures in the low to mid-30s are expected.

After a bright and cool Saturday that will feature high temperatures in the upper 50s, shower chances will move in for Mother's Day Sunday and high temperatures will be in the mid 50s.