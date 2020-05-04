CORONAVIRUS CHRONICLES: Will Tschetter, Stewartville Basketball

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) - The entire world might be in quarantine, but Will Tschetter's phone keeps ringing. The state's leading scorer has picked up offers from four Division I schools while in self-isolation, and the list might continue to grow.

"It's actually kind of surprising," Tschetter said. "I was expecting that due to the cancellation of AAU that [recruiting] would kind of slow down, but it's started to pick up and a lot more phone calls because coaches are probably bored being in their houses, too."

In the last few weeks, Tschetter has been offered by William and Mary, Wyoming, Toledo, and James Madison. Just last week, the 6-8 forward went on a virtual tour with an SEC school -- a peek behind the curtain at COVID-19 recruiting.

"For Arkansas, the head coach just called me and then we talked for awhile," he said. "Then, one of their assistants gave me a walk around all of their facilities and things."

Although the AAU season has been put on hold, Tschetter is continuing to work on his game. The crafty scorer has a basketball court in his backyard, and works out with his brothers and mother -- who is a former college basketball star at North Dakota State.

"We're super fortunate. We have a court in our backyard, so that's been utilized very well," said Tschetter.

Away from organized competition, Tschetter continues to find fuel to add to his competitive fire as he seeks to raise his game to new heights.

"Just keeping an eye for the future," said the forward. "Just knowing that next year in this gym we're going to have to get back at it, and the season as of right now isn't going anywhere, so you always need to stay prepared for what's next."

After leading the state in scoring as a junior, Tschetter is looking to add new elements to his game -- making him even more impossible to defend.

"Right now, I'm really working on my ball-handling skills and how I can translate that into making different shots and things like that," Tschetter said.