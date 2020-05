MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Mason City Fire Department officials say a fire ignited at 3:49 a.m. Monday on the third floor of an apartment building at 811 S. Illinois Avenue.

Investigators say it started on a 3rd floor balcony and moved into the attic area before being extinguished.

Mason City Police Department officers helped firefighters evacuate the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.