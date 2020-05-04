Falling temperatures are likely this week

The temperature outlook through the next ten days is not showing a "summer-like" or even a "spring-like" trend. Cooler than average temperatures will dominate the Midwest and the eastern portion of the country this week. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s with overnight lows getting close to the middle and lower 30s. This could lead to a frost or a freeze taking place several nights this week.

A frost is most likely Thursday night, Friday night, and Sunday night. If you have plants outside you'll want to either cover those plants or bring the ones you can inside this week! Keep a close eye on the overnight lows each night this week if you have plants outside.

Tuesday will be the main threat for rainfall this week. Scattered showers are likely through the evening with rainfall accumulations anywhere from a trace to a tenth of inch. Quiet conditions will continue the rest of the week and through the weekend! Keep those jackets handy this week. Have a great week!

Nick