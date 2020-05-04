Minnesota Air National Guard schedules flyovers to honor essential workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to a news release, the Minnesota Air National Guard will be performing flyovers over several communities on Wednesday as part of a nationwide effort to recognize health care workers, emergency responders, food industry and other essential workers.

“These flyovers are our way of showing solidarity for those who have stepped forward to serve during this pandemic," said Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen. "This is a small way that we can salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response for their service and sacrifice.”

The National Guard says the flyovers are incorporated into previously scheduled training missions.

The fliyover is scheduled to come to Rochester between 11:35 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.

The path for the flight of F-16s from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, will be centered on Mayo Clinic's Methodist Campus, Saint Marys Campus and Hilton building.

Other communities being included in the flyovers include: Brainerd, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Little Falls, Minneapolis, Monticello, Hastings, Robbinsdale, St. Cloud, St. Louis Park, Saint Paul, Stillwater, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury.