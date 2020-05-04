Minnesota reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 571 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that nine more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 428.

Health officials said 345 of those who died from COVID-19 in Minnesota were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Monday's report is the lowest number of new COVID-19 deaths the Department has reported in its daily update since April 20. MDH reported 24 COVID-19 deaths in Saturday's update, and 24 more on Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported on Monday that 571 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

This brings the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to 7,234. MDH said of those who tested positive, 4,212 no longer need to be isolated, 1,197 more people who no longer need to be isolated than the Department reported on Sunday.

Health officials said 305 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH reported that about 85,941 test have been completed in Minnesota, including 3,309 newly-reported tests in Monday's update.

Health officials reported that 396 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 166 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's the highest number of people the Department has reported hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19, surpassing Sunday's total of 155.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.