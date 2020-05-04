Paramedic turns positive COVID-19 diagnosis into positive community outlook

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Health care workers are clearly in the combat zone when it comes to the fight against COVID-19. Sometimes, despite careful precautions, they get infected too.

It all started with a sore throat.

Paramedic and recovered COVID-19 patient Alex Laudon couldn't believe he tested positive for COVID-19. "Thought they had the wrong person," Laudon said. "I would have never, ever guessed that."

Then, a confirmation: Laudon had COVID-19. It was tough news for him, his family and co-workers.

"I was serving as the supervisor that day and I was one of the first calls he made," colleague Kate Arms said. "I remember hearing the sense of anxiety in his voice."

Laudon remembers the two and half weeks he was secluded from his wife and their eight month old baby girl.

"Truthfully when I got sick there was a lot more strain on my wife and coworkers than me," Laudon said. "Maybe the anxiety, the fear, but I knew I was in good hands with the people around me."

Laudon was tested for COVID-19 on April 8th -- the next day he was confirmed with a positive case. Laudon returned to work May 2nd with a full recovery.

Working as a paramedic, and being in contact with COVID-19 patients, Laudon and his wife developed a plan.

"She would put food on a paper plate in the hallway and I would walk upstairs grab the food and go back downstairs just to eliminate any cross contamination," Laudon said.

While Laudon was sick, he had a sore throat and chills but no fever. He says he also suffered from exhaustion.

"It was a lot hard on my wife and my little one than it was for me," Laudon added.

While an overall frightening situation, Laudon's return to work brought hope and a fresh perspective.

"I have a whole new sense of freedom," Laudon said. "As in family time is so much more important to me, as I get to spend time with my family, my little one and my co-workers. Life isn't back to normal yet, but for me, it's definitely an improvement."

"When Alex got sick, that was scary for us," Arms said. "But to see him come back to work healthy and happy, that was a really big encouragement to us all."

Laudon says he was excited to return to work Saturday. He was eager to learn what's changed as medical workers adapt to changes with COVID-19. "Things are constantly changing, when I was gone there were some changes, its crazy, I like it," Laudon said.

Encouragement, now, for the future, too.

"I told my wife this morning it's a beautiful day to help mankind by donating plasma," Laudon said. "If that's the least I can do, a little needle in my arm? Not a big deal at all."

Laudon's enthusiasm to donate plasma to Mayo Clinic's experimental plasma treatment program, came as no surprise to his co-workers.

"It doesn't surprise me at all," co-worker Alex Bynum said. "He's always looking out for us. So, I'm sure hes happy to be giving back to the community....He's really taking this negative experiences and turning into a positive one."

"The fact that he wants to go and help other people who are maybe not as fortunate to come through COVID with as mild of a case as he has, it just fits really well with who he is," Arms added.

Coming out on the other end of the virus healthy and happy, Laudon sees donating his plasma as a no brainer.

"Having COVID, if I can help other people down the line, like my daughter's generation, than I want to give people the shot I can," Laudon said.

Laudon has not yet donated his plasma, but he plans too. He's currently working out details and waiting to hear back on next steps.

"As of this morning, I reached out to them and told them that I would be very interested, there are some things that they have to look into first," Laudon said. "But I am very excited to hopefully, help them out."