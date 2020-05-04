Police: Caller told Rochester woman granddaughter was in trouble, scammed her out of thousands

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester woman contacted Rochester police after she was reportedly scammed out of $14,000.

The Rochester Police Department said on April 30, an 82-year-old woman received a call from someone claiming to be her granddaughter. The caller reportedly told the woman that she had been in a car accident with an undercover police officer and was going to jail.

A man reportedly then came onto the line and told the woman that he was her granddaughter's lawyer that it was going to cost $18,000 to get her out of jail. He reportedly told the victim he had half of the money and he needed $9,000 from her.

The victim then wire transferred the $9,000 to the man, RPD said.

Shortly after, the man claiming to be the lawyer called again and reportedly said he had evidence her granddaughter was innocent but in order to get it, she needed to give him five $1,000 prepaid credit cards. Police said the victim then went to Lowe's, purchased the cards and relayed the card numbers to the man over the phone.

The woman reportedly told police she didn't have a good feeling about the situation, called her granddaughter and realized at that point she had been scammed. She reportedly said the woman on the phone sounded just like her granddaughter.

The investigation is ongoing.