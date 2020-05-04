Republicans endorse Kistner to challenge Rep. Craig in 2nd

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) - Republicans have endorsed former U.S. Marine Corps officer Tyler Kistner of Prior Lake to challenge first-term Democratic Rep. Angie Craig in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District.

Kistner outpolled four other candidates to win GOP endorsement on the first ballot of a virtual convention Saturday.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Kistner, who is a political newcomer, got a boost from the National Republican Congressional Committee, which named him to their "Young Guns" list of top candidates.

Craig defeated Republican incumbent Jason Lewis in 2018 in a district won by President Donald Trump in 2016. The district includes the southern suburbs of the Twin Cities.