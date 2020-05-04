Retail businesses to partially reopen in Minnesota Monday

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Retail businesses can open back up in Minnesota today, which could put 30,000 people back to work.

More non-essential businesses can start offering curbside pickup and delivery. Customers should stay in their vehicles and order over the phone or online.

According to Governor Walz's executive order, this includes businesses that "sell, rent, maintain, and repair goods that can be picked up outside, without entering the place of business."

Repair and maintenance shops can reopen as well as pet groomers. Salons and barbershops remain closed for appointments. However, they can sell hair and beauty products with curbside delivery.

Businesses are required to post their plans on how will implement social distancing and disinfection protocols to protect workers. Workers should follow social distancing inside stores, and all meetings should be done virtually.